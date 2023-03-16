Current Thing Capital

"Just work harder" just doesn't cut it in today's economy
On the poisonous nature of inflation and monetary debasement.
Jordan Schachtel
January 2024

Bitcoin mining stocks are the ultimate bull market leverage play
There are many tailwind factors that indicate that the USD price of bitcoin is set to propel upwards in the coming days and weeks.
Jordan Schachtel
March 2023

Where is the 2 trillion dollars in new Fed liquidity coming from?
Money printer madness.
Jordan Schachtel
September 2022

Cash vs cashless is a false dichotomy within a broken system
We need Free Market Money, not Fed Money:
Jordan Schachtel
Ethereum becomes WEF Coin, spawning the first potential global CBDC
Marketed as a climate friendly alternative, a major digital asset becomes the frontrunner for a global central bank digital currency.
Jordan Schachtel
Inflation is a purposeful attack on the people, not the system
"You will own nothing and you will be happy"
Jordan Schachtel
July 2022

10 reasons why I like Bitcoin
Few.
Jordan Schachtel
May 2022

