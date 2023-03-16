Current Thing Capital
"Just work harder" just doesn't cut it in today's economy
On the poisonous nature of inflation and monetary debasement.
Feb 2
•
Jordan Schachtel
103
"Just work harder" just doesn't cut it in today's economy
61
January 2024
Bitcoin mining stocks are the ultimate bull market leverage play
There are many tailwind factors that indicate that the USD price of bitcoin is set to propel upwards in the coming days and weeks.
Jan 4
•
Jordan Schachtel
3
Bitcoin mining stocks are the ultimate bull market leverage play
1
March 2023
Where is the 2 trillion dollars in new Fed liquidity coming from?
Money printer madness.
Mar 16, 2023
•
Jordan Schachtel
16
Where is the 2 trillion dollars in new Fed liquidity coming from?
5
September 2022
Cash vs cashless is a false dichotomy within a broken system
We need Free Market Money, not Fed Money:
Sep 22, 2022
•
Jordan Schachtel
14
Cash vs cashless is a false dichotomy within a broken system
5
Ethereum becomes WEF Coin, spawning the first potential global CBDC
Marketed as a climate friendly alternative, a major digital asset becomes the frontrunner for a global central bank digital currency.
Sep 15, 2022
•
Jordan Schachtel
8
Ethereum becomes WEF Coin, spawning the first potential global CBDC
3
Inflation is a purposeful attack on the people, not the system
"You will own nothing and you will be happy"
Sep 7, 2022
•
Jordan Schachtel
7
Inflation is a purposeful attack on the people, not the system
2
July 2022
10 reasons why I like Bitcoin
Few.
Jul 6, 2022
•
Jordan Schachtel
3
10 reasons why I like Bitcoin
2
May 2022
Coming soon
Welcome to Current Thing Capital, a publication about economics and finance in a world captured by the “Current Thing.” The Content is for informational…
May 29, 2022
•
Jordan Schachtel
1
Coming soon
